Govt announces new institution IN-SPACE to guide private sector in space activities
Minister for State in Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh, on June 24 informed that a new institution IN-SPACE (Indian National Space, Promotion and Authorisation Centre) has been formed to guide private sector's participation in space activities.

"A new institution has been formed.

It will be known as Indian National Space, Promotion and Authorisation Centre.

It'll guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies in a friendly regulatory environment," said Jitendra Singh in a cabinet briefing.

This is a part of the reforms announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under coronavirus economic stimulus package last month.

