Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin threaten to sue a TikTok user



Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin arethreatening to take legal action against aCalifornia plastic surgeon over claims hemade about the famous model on TikTok.In a cease and desist letter obtained byE!..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:22 Published on May 27, 2020