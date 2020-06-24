Global  

7-year-old Kashmiri girl features in school textbook for campaign to clean Dal lake
Video Credit: ANI
Story of a 7-year-old girl Jannat who has been cleaning Dal lake in Srinagar from past 2 years has been published in a textbook of a school in Hyderabad.

Jannat's Dal cleaning goes popular in hindi school book namely "Megha" and title of the story is "Jannat Ki Jannat".

In order to make Dal lake pollution free and preserve it for future generation, Jannat is always spending some time to clean the Dal lake.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also praised her in the monthly and famous broadcasting programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

While speaking to ANI, Jannat said, "I was inspired by my father to clean the lake.

All recognition which I am getting is due to my baba".

