LIFE-SIZE PIZZA! Dodgers and White Sox selling 18-inch pizza slice at Spring Training - ABC15 Digital

Ocean Springs alum Garrett Crochet signs with Chicago White Sox



Ocean Springs alum Garrett Crochet is officially a member of the White Sox, signing with Chicago on Monday to the tune of a $4,547,500 signing bonus. Credit: WXXV Published 2 days ago

MLB Shuts Down Spring Training Sites Over Coronavirus Concerns



Spring training is coming to New York. All MLB teams have announced they will hold their spring training camps in their home cities. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:38 Published 4 days ago