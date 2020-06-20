LIFE-SIZE PIZZA! Dodgers and White Sox selling 18-inch pizza slice at Spring Training - ABC15 Digital

Ocean Springs alum Garrett Crochet signs with Chicago White SoxOcean Springs alum Garrett Crochet is officially a member of the White Sox, signing with Chicago on Monday to the tune of a $4,547,500 signing bonus.
MLB Shuts Down Spring Training Sites Over Coronavirus ConcernsSpring training is coming to New York. All MLB teams have announced they will hold their spring training camps in their home cities.
Yankees to move spring training to New York after Florida COVID-19 cases steadily increaseThe Yankees and Mets would train in New York if Major League Baseball and its players try to start the coronavirus-delayed season.