Britons head to the beach on the hottest day of the year so far

Britons hit the beach in Weymouth, Dorset on Wednesday, the hottest day of the year so far, with the temperature reaching 31 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.

The hot weather is expected to last all week, with experts warning about the health risks of queuing outdoors for supermarkets during the heatwave as temperatures continue to climb across the country.

The mercury is expected to hit the mid-30s in the south of England before Friday, and forecasters and medics have urged people to take extra precautions to stay safe in the sun.