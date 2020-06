Southend businesses 'ecstatic' to be reopening

As the UK heatwave continues with record temperatures, businesses in Southend-on-Sea are "ecstatic" to be reopening for the first time since lockdown began - according to Executive Chairman of the Stockwell Group, Philip Miller.

Report by Patelr.

