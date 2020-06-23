Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 43,081
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 43,081

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 43,081

As of 9am on June 24, there have been 8,542,186 tests, with 232,086 tests on June 23.

306,862 people have tested positive.

As of 5pm on June 23, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 43,081 have died.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 24 [Video]

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 24

There are nearly 14,000 coronavirus cases in Nevada. For perspective, at this time last month, Nevada had 7,800 cases.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:35Published
Riverside County Surpasses 10K Coronavirus Cases, As Southland Death Toll Grows [Video]

Riverside County Surpasses 10K Coronavirus Cases, As Southland Death Toll Grows

Riverside County surpassed 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, the latest Southland county to do so, as the death toll continued to grow.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:21Published
COVID-19 during the last 24 hours| June 23 [Video]

COVID-19 during the last 24 hours| June 23

There was another big jump in COVID-19 cases in Clark County over the last 24 hours. There are 412 new cases and two new deaths.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published