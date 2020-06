WME Drops D'Elia Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:35s - Published 3 minutes ago WME Drops D'Elia Chris D’Elia's fall from comedy has been swift and brutal. The disgraced comedian has been accused of sexually harassing teen girls on social media. D’Elia has been canned by his manager, 3 Arts Entertainment. His comedy gig booking agent, William Morris Endeavor, also severed ties with him, the Los Angeles Times reported. D’Elia has not been charged with anything criminal and denies wrongdoing, but HuffPo reports the consequences are piling up. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources Marc Geiger Negotiating Exit From WME WME's head of music *Marc Geiger* is negotiating his exit from the agency he helped build into a...

Billboard.com - Published 2 days ago







Tweets about this