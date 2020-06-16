Global  

Statue of 17th century royal minister defaced outside parliament in France
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
The statue of Jean-Baptiste Colbert, a minister in the 17th century court of French King Louis XIV, was defaced in front of the National Assembly in Paris.

