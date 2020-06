Watch: Indian tri-service contingent participates in Victory Parade in Moscow

A tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces participated in the Victory Parade 2020 event at Red Square in Moscow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the event.

Military contingents from about 11 other countries, including China participated at the event.

The Victory Day parade was originally supposed to be held on May 9, however it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.