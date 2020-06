Hundreds of bikes transporting lychees clog up roads in Vietnam

Hundreds of bikes transporting lychees were seen clogging up a road as the fruit came into season on June 20.

The bikers are seen with baskets full of the fruit loaded onto the back of their bikes as they make their trips back home or to market.

Bac Giang Province, north Vietnam is considered as the lychee capital in the country and the year's estimated yield was 160,000 tons.