Jenrick to release documents in Westferry Printworks row

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has agreed to release all relevant documents pertaining to his controversial decision to approve the Westferry Printworks property development on the Isle of Dogs in east London - just 12 days before the developer, Richard Desmond, made a £12,000 donation to the Conservative party.

Report by Patelr.

