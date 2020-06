Planning safe weddings during the COVID-19 pandemic

For no additional cost.WELL FOR BRIDES AND GROOMSTO BE PLANNING A CEREMONYRIGHT NOW IS A REAL PROBLEM,BUT THERE IS HELP OUT THERE ISAN ANGER JOINS US NOW TO TALKABOUT THE LOCAL VENDORS COMINGTOGETHER WITH A PLAN FOR THEPANDEMIC CALLED FOR LOVE INSAFETY YOUR PRACTICEAPPROPRIATE SOCIAL DISTANCESEEN.

HI DAVID GOOD MORNING TOYOU.I'M MARTIN AND THANK YOUFOR HAVING US ON ALLOWING TOSHARE A LITTLE BIT OFINFORMATION WITH YOU.SO I'M REALLY INTERESTED TOTALK ABOUT THIS WITH YOUBECAUSE I TOLD YOU DURINGCOMMERCIAL BREAK, I'M ACTUALLYIN A WEDDING THAT HAS BEENPOSTPONED MY BEST FRIEND LEESAYS GETTING MARRIED SO WHATEXACTLY IS THIS PACKAGE ANDHOW CAN THIS HELP PEOPLE LIKEHER OUT.WELL WE DESIGNED IT WITHOBVIOUSLY OUR CURRENT STATECOLGATE AND ALL THOSE TYPES OFTHINGS.

THE PACKAGE INCLUDES APHOTOGRAPHER YOU GET 2.5 HOURSOF PHOTOGRAPHY.

WE HAVE ONE OF3 FACILITIES YOU CAN CHOOSEFROM 3 DIFFERENT CATERS YOUCAN CHOOSE FROM OUR FORCESINCLUDING WITH THE COUPLE'SCENTER.

HE SAYS NEARINVIOLABLE K A DJ SERVICE ANDGUIDANCE THROUGHOUT YOUR WHOLEEVENT AS WELL AS WE ALSO HAVEA DUTY TO FISH SO ALL OF YOURNECESSITIES FOR A COMPACTSORRY TO SAY THIS WEEK BUTQUIT CEREMONY RECEPTION DON'TLIKE TO KEEP YOUR WEDDING DATETHIS YEAR.

THERE'S APOSSIBILITY IN WE ARE WE'REFIND THE MOST PART BY SYRUPPOSTPONING THEIR FULLRECEPTIONS UNTIL NEXT YEAR ORTHE YEARYES, THAT'S A TOUGH CALL IKNOW SOME PEOPLE LIKE WELLMAYBE FALL MAYBE NOT ARE YOUHELPING OUT TOO WITH THEBIGGER WEDDING AS WELL FORTHOSE PEOPLE TO HAVE TOPOSTPONE UNTIL NEXT YEAR.ALL WILL OF COURSE, YES ARMI FOUNDED, BUT 90% OF OURCLIENTS HAVE ALREADY POSTPONETO NEXT YEAR WE STILL HAVESINCE SEPTEMBER OCTOBER BUT OFCOURSE ARE MAY JUNE JULY THOSEEVENTS ARE POSTPONED SO WEWANTED TO GIVE THOSE CLIENTSAN ALTERNATIVE AS WELL GIVEANYBODY WE DON'T EVEN KNOW THEALTERNATIVE STILL MAINTAINUNITY AND WHAT'S PRETTY COOL.BUT I THINK THE COOL PARTABOUT THIS IS LET'S SAY YOU'VEALREADY DECIDED THIS IS THEROUTE YOU NEED TO GO YOU STILLWANT TO MARRY THIS TIME.

THE2020 DATE WHICH THIS WASSCHEDULED TO BE ONE OF THELARGEST WEDDING YEARS.

YOUKNOW, SO SOME CREATIVE DATEYOU COULD DO WOULD BE C 7 2020YOU DON'T NECESSARILY HAVE TOBE ON SATURDAY.

YOU'RE HAVINGA SMALLER GROUP GET TOGETHER 9IN 2020.

YOU KNOW GET TREATEDHALF ON THAT ONE.YEAH THAT'S A REALLY GOODIDEA AS I KNOW THE NUMBERSPEOPLE LIKE TO PICK A SPECIFICNUMBER TO BE MARRIED ON FORTHAT AND SO YOU ARE HAVINGTHIS ONE IS FOR VERY SMALLCROWDS IS THERE A CERTAINVENUE THAT YOU HAVE TO GOTHROUGH OR GEE YOU PICKED AVENUE FOR THAT.WELL WE HAVE 3 DIFFERENTLOCATIONS, ONE ANOTHER I DON'TKNOW US DOWNTOWN AND ALSO 3RDAVAILABLE IN CARMICHAEL THATSTREAMLINE THEIR PRICING IS ASALL OF OUR SERVICES SOME TIMETO MAKE THAT HAPPEN WE HAVEHAD A FEW IMPORTANT ABOUTHAVING IT IN CITY OF PARENTSBACK YARD SO WE CAN STILLBRING ALL THOSE SERVICES IFYOU DIDN'T NEED A FACILITY OROR SOMETHING LIKE THATOBVIOUSLY KNOW WE'RE HERE TOPROVIDE ALL THOSEPOSSIBILITIES AND REALLY MAKEIT EASY.

IT'S A 2 HOURCEREMONY RECEPTION WE'RE NOTGOING TO HAVE A FULL DANCEFLOOR ANYTHING LIKE THAT WE'REGOING TO REALLY STICK TO THOSESAFETY MEASURES TO 4.

YOUSOCIAL DISTANCE, GOT YOU HOWCAN WE BEST GET A HOLD OF YOU.WELL IT'S ALWAYS BEST TOREACH ME ON KIND OF THEPLANNING FOR THE MY BESTNUMBERS 9, 1, 6, ERA OFCOURSE.9 TO 3 3, 5, 4, 8, ORTHAT'S 93 DJ FOR YOU MUSIC INMOTION ACT FOR MOTION A WARMOCEAN DOT COMS MY EMAILS SO.THOUGH THE BEST ROUTES ALLRIGHT DAVID I WRITINGEVERYTHING DOWN WAS I'LL HAVEMY FRIEND LISA CONTACT YOU WEHAVE PERCENT HAPPEN TO US AND.THANK YOU SO MUCH FORSPENDING THE TIME TO CALL IT48, LET'S GET OVER THAT I FEELBAD FOR SO MANY FOLLOWING THE