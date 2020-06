Alicia Keys to Host Nickelodeon Black Lives Matter Special

Alicia Keys to Host Nickelodeon Black Lives Matter Special The hour-long show, 'Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special,' will shine a light on the experiences of Black children across the U.S. following recent anti-racism protests.

Alicia Keys, via statement Keys thinks it's important to speak to children about systemic racism and police brutality in America.

Alicia Keys, via statement Alicia Keys, via statement