Adele was 'absolutely panic stricken' before 2016 Glastonbury set Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:19s - Published 2 minutes ago Adele was 'absolutely panic stricken' before 2016 Glastonbury set Adele was "really scared" and broke down in tears whilst talking to Jo Whiley before her Glastonbury set in 2016. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this