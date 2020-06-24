|
|
|
|
Pittsburgh-Based GNC Files For Bankruptcy, Will Close Up To 1,200 Stores
|
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Pittsburgh-Based GNC Files For Bankruptcy, Will Close Up To 1,200 Stores
GNC has filed for bankruptcy and will close up to a quarter of its stores and search for a buyer.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Health and nutrition retailer GNC has filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. and says it will close at...
CTV News - Published
|
GNC Holdings Inc., parent company of health and wellness retailer GNC, said it plans to close up "at...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
GNC Files For Bankruptcy
Vitamin chain GNC filed for bankruptcy and will close 1,200 stores nationwide.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:24Published
|
JCPenny to close more stores
JCPenny will close another 13 stores for good. The department store chain is inching toward its target of closing 250 stores.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19Published
|
|