Florida Sees One Day Jump Of 5,511 Coronavirus Cases, 43 New Deaths
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Florida Sees One Day Jump Of 5,511 Coronavirus Cases, 43 New Deaths
Florida has a new one day record for coronavirus cases.
On Wednesday, the state's health department reported an additional 5,511 cases in a 24 hour period bringing the total to 109,014.
There were an additional 43 deaths, bringing the total to 3,281.
Katie Johnston reports.
