Florida Sees One Day Jump Of 5,511 Coronavirus Cases, 43 New Deaths
Florida has a new one day record for coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, the state's health department reported an additional 5,511 cases in a 24 hour period bringing the total to 109,014.

There were an additional 43 deaths, bringing the total to 3,281.

Katie Johnston reports.

