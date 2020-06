Sturgeon announces further easing of lockdown in Scotland Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published 3 minutes ago Sturgeon announces further easing of lockdown in Scotland Pubs, hairdressers and cinemas will be able to open from July 15 if coronavirus continues to decline in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.Addressing MSPs in the Scottish Parliament, she revealed dates for the easing of lockdown restrictions, including plans for different households to be able to meet indoors next month. 0

