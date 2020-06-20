Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City

David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has agreed a new one-year deal with the north London club.The 33-year-old’s contract was due to expire on June 30, having joined the Gunners last summer from Chelsea on an initial 12-month deal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

‘I don’t know a single Arsenal fan who would back David Luiz’s new deal’ – talkSPORT host Laura Woods stunned by contract news

Laura Woods has said she ‘doesn’t know a single Arsenal fan’ who would be behind the club’s...
talkSPORT - Published

New David Luiz contract ‘tells you where Arsenal are right now,’ says ex-Chelsea defender Jason Cundy

Jason Cundy has questioned Arsenal’s decision to hand David Luiz a new one-year contract. On...
talkSPORT - Published

Luiz signs new one-year Arsenal deal

Arsenal defender David Luiz agrees a new one-year contract with the Premier League club.
BBC News - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi set new benchmark in Indian politics: JP Nadda [Video]

PM Modi set new benchmark in Indian politics: JP Nadda

While addressing Assam's Jan Samvad virtual rally, BJP president JP Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been able to bridge development gap of 6 decades in 6 year. "Country has not only..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
A Single Man Movie (2009) - Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Nicholas Hoult [Video]

A Single Man Movie (2009) - Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Nicholas Hoult

A Single Man Movie trailer (2009) - Plot synopsis: An English professor, one year after the sudden death of his boyfriend, is unable to cope with his typical days in 1960s Los Angeles. Director: Tom..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:03Published
Police Looking For Man On Surveillance Video After Woman Robbed On Subway [Video]

Police Looking For Man On Surveillance Video After Woman Robbed On Subway

Police say it started when an unidentified man made an "indecent" request to a 27-year-old woman on the train.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published