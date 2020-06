Premier League match preview: Southampton v Arsenal Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published 3 days ago Premier League match preview: Southampton v Arsenal A look ahead at Southampton's home clash against Arsenal.Saints returned from the coronavirus suspension with a bang at Carrow Road last Friday, when Danny Ings, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond scored in a deserved 3-0 win against Norwich.Hasenhuttl’s men are now preparing to step out at St Mary’s for the first time since March, with Arsenal arriving on the back of a heavy 3-0 loss at Manchester City and galling 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton. 0

