Phoenix police fire pepper balls at crowd demonstrating outside Trump rally

Police in Phoenix, Arizona shot pepper balls at protesters demonstrating outside the Dream City Church, where President Donald Trump was holding a rally on Tuesday (June 23).

The protesters, who were demonstrating in support of Black Lives Matter, gathered near the venue with signs reading: "Vote racism out of office." Footage filmed by one of the protesters shows police in full riot gear asking protesters to move back before firing pepper balls.