'Latino Giving Circle' awards grants
The Kern Latino Giving Circle has announced the recipients of its 2020 grant awards.

RECENTLY REVIEWED ANDAPPROVED THE GRANTS AFTERHEARING PRESENTATIONSFROM FINALISTS AND DECIDED TOINVEST MORE THAN 11-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN THREE KERNCOUNTYNONPROFITS FOCUSED ON LEADERSHIPDEVELOPMENT INTHE LOCAL LATINO COMMUNITY...THE WINNERS ARE THE GREEN FIELDWALKING GROUPAND -- THE RAPID RESPONSENETWORK OF KERNPLUS -- SOUTH KERN SOL.THEY EACH RECEIVED JUST OVER37-HUNDRED DOLLARS.THE KERN LATINO GIVING CIRCLE ISPART OF THE LATINOCOMMUNITY FOUNDATION'S LATINOGIVING CIRCLE NETWORK.IT IS ONE OF 22 CIRCLESINVESTING IN LATINO-LEDNONPROFITS MAKING IMPACTS INLOCAL COMMUNITIES.







