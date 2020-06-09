COVID-19 Rates Rising In 26 U.S. States
Dr. Marc Boom is president of Houston Methodist hospitals.
He says the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in that city has tripled since Memorial Day, Mireya Villarreal reports (2:09).
Crystal Williams My beloved state is under siege by gun violence...and rising COVID-19 rates. We need a new governor who will be… https://t.co/oJ4oxdxlWJ 32 seconds ago
Jim Baird @brentblum Some are just being realistic - COVID cases rising at dramatic rates over most of the US. 10 minutes ago
Emma Plumb RT @ProfLAppleby: There are frequent claims in the press & on social media about rising suicide rates. Which means a regular need to clarif… 14 minutes ago
Corey @washingtonpost Can you confirm that COVID-19 is going to lose its epidemic status bc it will no longer meet the th… https://t.co/ExPUuktH32 27 minutes ago
Sydney Lanaè I’m just confused as to why the government is debating on whether they need to pass another CARES act. They’re tryi… https://t.co/4zYHg4jYJQ 44 minutes ago
Alisha I hate how ppl's response 2 rising deaths rates, not 2 mention covid related deaths, is " people die everyday". No… https://t.co/pPYYc7WwuL 57 minutes ago
COVID-19 cases on the rise in 32 statesThe World Health Organization says the worst is still yet to come. This statement comes as coronavirus infection rates are up in 32 states.
US's Inability To Tame Pandemic Leaves Travelers Out In The ColdCNN reports that due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, US citizens have been shut out of Canada and a slew of nations around the world.
The EU is scheduled to open its borders on July 1st...
New York Tri-State Area to Impose Quarantine on Travellers From COVID-19 HotspotsThe governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have joined together to sustain the low COVID-19 infection rates in their states.