COVID-19 Rates Rising In 26 U.S. States
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:09s - Published
COVID-19 Rates Rising In 26 U.S. States

Dr. Marc Boom is president of Houston Methodist hospitals.

He says the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in that city has tripled since Memorial Day, Mireya Villarreal reports (2:09).

WCCO 4 News At Noon - June 24, 2020

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will quarantine travelers from states with surging COVID-19 cases

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will quarantine travelers from states with surging COVID-19 cases Times Square on June 23, 2020 | Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images People traveling into New York,...
The Verge - Published


Podcasts about race are climbing the charts, and coronavirus shows drop out

Welcome to Hot Pod, a newsletter about podcasts. This is issue 261, dated June 9, 2020. The last...
NiemanLab - Published

Cuomo: Travelers to New York from states with high infection rates must self-quarantine

New York will be imposing a 14-day quarantine on people traveling from states with high Covid-19...
bizjournals - Published



COVID-19 cases on the rise in 32 states [Video]

COVID-19 cases on the rise in 32 states

The World Health Organization says the worst is still yet to come. This statement comes as coronavirus infection rates are up in 32 states.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:05Published
US's Inability To Tame Pandemic Leaves Travelers Out In The Cold [Video]

US's Inability To Tame Pandemic Leaves Travelers Out In The Cold

CNN reports that due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, US citizens have been shut out of Canada and a slew of nations around the world. The EU is scheduled to open its borders on July 1st...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
New York Tri-State Area to Impose Quarantine on Travellers From COVID-19 Hotspots [Video]

New York Tri-State Area to Impose Quarantine on Travellers From COVID-19 Hotspots

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have joined together to sustain the low COVID-19 infection rates in their states.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:09Published