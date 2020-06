‘Ayush will clear stance on Patanjali's covid medicines after…’: Shripad Naik

MoS for the Union Ayush Ministry Shripad Naik said that his Ministry will clear its stance on Patanjali's newly-launched ayurvedic drugs 'Coronil and Swasari' for the novel coronavirus after reviewing the report sent by it.

He said, “It is a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but the details have to come to Ayush Ministry first.” Watch the full video for more.