Colin Cowherd: Sitting out the NBA restart is 'absolutely the right move' for Avery Bradley Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:24s - Published 3 minutes ago Colin Cowherd: Sitting out the NBA restart is 'absolutely the right move' for Avery Bradley Los Angeles Lakers G Avery Bradley will reportedly sit out for the NBA restart in Orlando. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks this is the right move for Bradley. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend