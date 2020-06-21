Global  

Colin Cowherd: Sitting out the NBA restart is 'absolutely the right move' for Avery Bradley
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:24s - Published
Los Angeles Lakers G Avery Bradley will reportedly sit out for the NBA restart in Orlando.

Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks this is the right move for Bradley.

