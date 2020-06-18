Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime

Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is speaking out against claims that he orchestrated the discovery of a noose in his Talladega Superspeedway garage.

According to the FBI, the noose was not a hate crime directed at Wallace because it was a garage door pull that has existed in the space as early as October 2019.

The FBI’s conclusion has led many critics to accuse Wallace of overreacting and using the situation to advance his career.

Wallace said that although it wasn’t directed at him, it’s still “a straight-up noose.” Bubba Wallace, via 'The Hill' He went on to say that during all of his time racing, he’s “never had garage pulls like that.” Bubba Wallace, via 'The Hill' Despite the claims that the situation was a “hoax,” Wallace says he will continue to stand strong against people attempting to “test [him].” Bubba Wallace, via 'The Hill'