Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says
Noose Was Not a Hate Crime NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is
speaking out against claims that he
orchestrated the discovery of a noose
in his Talladega Superspeedway garage.
According to the FBI, the noose was not a hate crime
directed at Wallace because it was a garage door pull that
has existed in the space as early as October 2019.
The FBI’s conclusion has led
many critics to accuse Wallace
of overreacting and using the
situation to advance his career.
Wallace said that although it
wasn’t directed at him, it’s
still “a straight-up noose.” Bubba Wallace,
via 'The Hill' He went on to say that during
all of his time racing, he’s
“never had garage pulls like that.” Bubba Wallace,
via 'The Hill' Despite the claims that the situation
was a “hoax,” Wallace says he will
continue to stand strong against
people attempting to “test [him].” Bubba Wallace,
via 'The Hill'