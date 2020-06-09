Appeals Court Orders Judge To Drop Flynn Case

On Wednesday, a US appeals court in Washington DC ordered the federal judge overseeing Michael Flynn case to dismiss the prosecution.

The 2-1 ruling is a major victory for Flynn.

Business Insider reports that Flynns's legal team has argued for months that the government unfairly targeted him for political reasons.

They also argued that the FBI tried to entrap him into pleading guilty.

The Justice Department abruptly moved to drop its prosecution against Flynn last month.

The Justice Department arguing that it did not have sufficient evidence to prove he was guilty even though he already twice pleaded guilty in his case.

Wednesday's decision can still be reviewed by the full DC Circuit US Court of Appeals.