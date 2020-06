Arizona Restaurant Week: What to expect at Marauders, a pirate-themed bar and restaurant in Tempe

The Spring edition of Arizona Restaurant Week has begun.

For 10 days, June 18-28, more than 100 restaurants in the Phoenix area will feature three-course menus, highlighting some of their signature dishes, and in some cases, entirely new dishes.

Marauders is a pirate-themed bar and restaurant in Tempe.

They're participating in Arizona Restaurant Week for the first time.

We spoke with the general manager and chef to learn more about what people can expect.