COVID-19: Delhi replaces Mumbai as worst-affected city, countrywide tally at 4.5 lakh

Coronavirus continued spreading its legs all over India as the deadly virus was found in 15,968 people on June 24 when the government released the data according to which 465 succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 14,476.

The total number of infections in the country have now gone up to 4,56,183.

Delhi has now replaced Mumbai as the worst-affected city, after it recorded over 3700 cases on Tuesday.

Delhi's total infections stand above 70,000 whereas Mumbai has little less than 68,500 cases.