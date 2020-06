Covid-19 survivor sees team win Premier League match

93-year-old grandmother and Covid-19 survivor Mary Waller was filmed celebrating her football team's 3-0 win over Sheffield United in their first Premier League match since lockdown by her granddaughter, Kavina Burden, this weekend.

Her favourite footballer, Alan Shearer, sent her a message.

Report by Patelr.

