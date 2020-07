Cockfighting Ring Shut Down In Midville Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:38s - Published 1 week ago Cockfighting Ring Shut Down In Midville As a result of raids conducted in December 2019, and most recently on Monday, a total of more than 200 people could face felony or misdemeanor charges for their involvement in cockfighting rings. Katie Johnston reports. 0

