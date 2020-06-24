Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pokémon Unite
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Pokémon Unite
Pokémon Unite
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Celikunt

🐏Celikunt🐏 RT @lolYisus: pokemon unite looks fire 🔥 https://t.co/zkswSwmBST 4 seconds ago

DatArtistNuma

A Man Named Numa RT @antdude92: People probably wouldn't be that upset about Pokemon Unite if it looked like this. Alright, they probably would, but it wou… 5 seconds ago

DrunkDezmond

Warrior of Dorkness RT @GameTheoryRejct: Game Theory: When will Tencent localize their previous hit mobile game before Pokemon Unite, "Excellent Speech: Clap f… 6 seconds ago

WaddlesYoRHa

Beep | Waddles RT @pokejungle: As a fan of League of Legends and DOTA2, ya'll can't kill my hype for this. Please remember that some fans *have* been wait… 6 seconds ago

KermoGiovanna

KermoGiovanna(CommissionsOPEN) @AxelLazuli @MugiwaraMikey God the thumbnail just explains everything to the Pokémon Unite Reveal 8 seconds ago

IamtheDjOP

PKMNMasterPio5 RT @ethandobbs: My Pokemon Unite team is going to be called The Freaking FURRETS! Who's joining? 11 seconds ago

Real_Trapman

Trapman RT @Sanchovies: excited to freeze waves against 7 year olds on pokemon unite release day 12 seconds ago

Shiisiln

Shiisiln says "Black Lives Matter" RT @Polygon: New Pokémon game is a MOBA for Switch and mobile https://t.co/txmbOFTtGE https://t.co/2YCE1mK1Bg 13 seconds ago