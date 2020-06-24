Ben & Jerry's Joins
#StopHateForProfit Campaign The campaign asks companies to
halt advertisements on Instagram and Facebook,
which it claims puts "profit over safety." Six organizations started #StopHateForProfit, including
the National Association for the Advancement
of Colored People (NAACP).
The boycott will start on July 1 and
continue throughout the month.
#StopHateForProfit has
released guidelines it says
Facebook should adopt.
They include letting advertisers see when their
content appears along with "hateful misinformation." Ben & Jerry's,
via blog post Ben & Jerry's,
Ben & Jerry's is owned by Unilever, which has not commented on the ice cream company's decision.
Other #StopHateForProfit members
include Upwork, REI, Patagonia
and The North Face.
Eddie Bauer and Canadian outdoor brand Arc'teryx
have also committed to halting ads on Facebook.
Arc’teryx, via Twitter