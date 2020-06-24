Global  

Ben & Jerry's Joins #StopHateForProfit Campaign The campaign asks companies to halt advertisements on Instagram and Facebook, which it claims puts "profit over safety." Six organizations started #StopHateForProfit, including the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

The boycott will start on July 1 and continue throughout the month.

#StopHateForProfit has released guidelines it says Facebook should adopt.

They include letting advertisers see when their content appears along with "hateful misinformation." Ben & Jerry's, via blog post Ben & Jerry's, via blog post Ben & Jerry's is owned by Unilever, which has not commented on the ice cream company's decision.

Other #StopHateForProfit members include Upwork, REI, Patagonia and The North Face.

Eddie Bauer and Canadian outdoor brand Arc'teryx have also committed to halting ads on Facebook.

Arc’teryx, via Twitter

