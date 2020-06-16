Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry and Meghan to hit the speakers' circuit
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Prince Harry and Meghan to hit the speakers' circuit

Prince Harry and Meghan to hit the speakers' circuit

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be available for speaking engagements after signing with an agency that works with former U.S. President Obama.

Edward Baran reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell trademark bid rejected

Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell trademark bid rejected The couple's plans to launch the non-profit organisation have hit another problem after already being...
Wales Online - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan send touching letter to UK charity StreetGames [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan send touching letter to UK charity StreetGames

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have sent their thanks to a UK charity that has been distributing fresh meals to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's charity plans hit snag [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's charity plans hit snag

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s charity plans have hit a bump in the road.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:46Published
Meghan Markle fans prepare charity fund to celebrate her birthday [Video]

Meghan Markle fans prepare charity fund to celebrate her birthday

The Duchess of Sussex turns 39 years old on August 4 and fans are looking to help Meghan celebrate the occasion with donations through social media.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published