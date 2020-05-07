Trump 'very happy' about Flynn decision

Global  

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was very happy about a U.S. appeals court decision that directed a federal judge to drop a criminal case against the president's former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI.

