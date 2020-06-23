Solskjaer: We played well but we can do better
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Sky Sports he is happy with his team's performance but thinks there is room for improvement following their 3-0 win over Sheffield United.
Ole: We aren't close enough to challenge for titleOle Gunnar Solskjaer says he has a 'great squad to work with' but concedes Manchester United are not yet 'close enough to challenge for the Premier League trophy'.
Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Sheffield UnitedA look at Manchester United v Sheffield United as the race for Champions League qualification heats up.
Solskjaer expects Henderson to become Man United number oneManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes in Dean Henderson they have the future number one goalkeeper for club and country. Solskjaer expects Henderson’s Bramall Lane loan to be formally..