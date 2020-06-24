Global  

Mississippi abortion bill passes in the Senate
Video Credit: WXXVDT2
Mississippi abortion bill passes in the Senate

Mississippi abortion bill passes in the Senate

Governor Tate Reeves is expected to sign a bill that would ban abortion based on the race, sex, or genetic anomalies of a fetus.

- gov.

Tate reeves is expected to- sign a bill that would ban- abortion based on the race, sex- or genetic anomalies of a - fetus.- it could set up another lawsuit- by abortion-rights groups in- a state that already has some o- the strictest laws in - the u.s.- the state house voted tuesday t- pass the final version of the - bill, which cleared the senate- last week.- supporters say the bill would - prevent abortion for- down syndrome or other- conditions.

- opponents say it would interfer- with private medical- decisions in a state with one - abortion





