Sending kids back to daycare

It is a dilemma facing many families as states reopen and parents go back to work: is it safe to send your kids to daycare again?

BUT SOIS THEIR CONCERN ABOUT THE RISKOF CORONAVIRUS.DR. GAVIN HARRIS / INFECTIOUSDISEASE:"MY EMOTIONAL BRAIN IS TELLINGME, WENEED TO WE NEED TO GET OURDAUGHTER BACKTHE FIRST ISSUE FOR PARENTS LIKETHE HARRISES, ISTHEIR CHILD'S SAFETYTHE PEDIATRIC JOURNAL OF THEAMERICAN MEDICALASSOCIATION SAYS THE INITIALDATA FROM THE US SUGGESTSONLY 1.7% OF POSITIVE CASES ARECHILDREN, BUT THE NUMBEROF ASYMPTOMATIC INFECTIONS INCHILDREN IS UNKNOWN.EXPERTS ARE PROVIDING THE BESTPRACTICES INCLUDING SOCIALDISTANCING BUT ACKNOWLEDGING .IT WON'T BE EASY.SOT - CINDY LEHNHOFF / DIRECTOR,NATIONAL CHILD CARE ASSOCIATION:"I THINK IF THEYSOME CHANGES THE ACADEMY AND THECDC ARE RECOMMENDING.CHECK THE TEMPERATURE OFCHILDREN AND STAFF EACH DAY...FOLLOW EPA GUIDELINES FORINCREASED CLEANING... ANDREDUCE CLASS SIZES.