IRS: U.S. inmates mistakenly sent virus relief money
Hundreds of thousands of coronavirus relief money have been sent to people behind bars. The federal tax agency is asking state officials to help get back the mistakenly sent cash.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PAYMENTS HAVE BEEN SENT TOPEOPLE BEHIND BARS ACROSS THEU-S-- AND THE I-R-S WANTSTHE MONEY BACK.THE FEDERAL TAX AGENCY ISASKING STATE OFFICIALS TO HELPGET BACK THE CASH IT SAYS - WASMISTAKENLY SENT.THE LEGISLATION THAT AUTHORIZEDTHE PANDEMIC PAYMENTS---DOESN'T SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDEJAIL OR PRISON INMATES.SOME STATES---LIKENEVADA---HAVE REFUSED TORELEASE NUMBERS ON HOW MANYPRISONERS RECEIVED PAYMENTS---CITING AN I-R-S REQUEST FORCONFIDENTIALITY.







