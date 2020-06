A RER B train derailed in Paris, France on Wednesday (June 24), interrupting services between Laplace and Port Royal stations.

No injuries after train derails in Paris

A RER B train derailed in Paris, France on Wednesday (June 24), interrupting services between Laplace and Port Royal stations.

According to reports, the train derailed after leaving Denfert-Rochereau station in the 14th arrondissement of Paris.

There were no reports of injuries.