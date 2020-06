Barry Cowan hopes the failings of tennis' Adria Tour, which saw several players - including world number one Novak Djokovic - test positive for coronavirus, will provide a 'wake-up call' for all sports.

Andrew Burton @carole_bouchard Respectfully, tennis’s wake up call happened at Indian Wells in March, when the tournament made a… https://t.co/AsZafWEFSt 1 day ago

Nabila Nirwasita RT @carole_bouchard : As much of a mess the Adria Tour and its players found themselves in now, it’ll be a very useful wake up call and warn… 20 hours ago

Jo RT @burtonad : @carole_bouchard Respectfully, tennis’s wake up call happened at Indian Wells in March, when the tournament made a tough but… 6 hours ago