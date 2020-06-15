8-year-old stages BLM protest in video game

Global  

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:12s - Published
A little boy is going viral after his mother shared a video of him organizing a Black Lives Matter protest in a video game.TikTok user Cat Hunt shared a video of her 8-year-old son advocating for the Black Lives Matter movement while playing Animal Jam.The virtual protest is a response to the recent killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.“Are you guys having a protest?” Cat asks her son, to which he enthusiastically responds, “YES!

YES!”.In the game, Cat’s son and his friends shared the same message: “BLACK MATTER” .According to Cat’s son, the game prohibits them from writing “Black lives matter”.They staged a mini-protest after a hostile user told them “to stop talking about George Floyd,” according to the video caption

