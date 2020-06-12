Global  

Debate over Mississippi's state flag rages on. Solution near?
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Mississippi's attorney general and lieutenant governor were among several state leaders who have issued statements about the controversial flag.

Issued statements on mississippi's state flag lieutenant governor delbert hosemann said the legislature should address changing the state flag today.

And he's not the only one calling for change.

Attorney general lynn fitch posted on twitter although she has proudly live in mississippi and raised her children in this great state, we must always remember the past honor the good and learn from the bad fitch said a new flag offers us a pathway forward moving together as a people toward greater opportunities for economic growth and academic enhancement.

Mississippi's current flag features a confederate emblem.

And it still flies high above the statehouse.

Symbols of the confederacy fell from nascar racetracks to southern city squares.

Even with all this support, it's not clear if state lawmakers will address the flag before the legislative session ends this week.

The legislature would need two thirds in each chamber to suspend the rules to allow them to take up the flag issue representative kabir kareem of columbus said they were still short some votes the music





