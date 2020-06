Man Charged After Missing Haverford Woman Sabrina DuBose's Body Found In Trash Bag In Philadelphia Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:48s - Published 1 day ago Joe Holden reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CBSPHILLY.COM/ASK APP DOWNLOADOR FIND IT ON THE APP STORE ORGOOGLE PLAY.HEART BREAKING END TOMISSING PERSON'S CASE,HAVERFORD WOMAN'S BODY WASFOUND STUFFED IN A TRASH BAG,IN PHILADELPHIA'S EASTGERMANTOWN NEIGHBORHOOD.NOW AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THEYHAVE FOUND HER KILLER.JOE HOLDEN REPORTS.Reporter: WHILE THESUSPECTED KILLER IN THIS CASECONCEALED THE VICTIM'SWHEREABOUTS FOR A MONTH, HISSECRET WASN'T SAFE, TOLD ASMANY AS HALF DOZEN PEOPLE WHATHE HAD DONE.BEFORE LEADING POLICE TOTHIS WOODED VACANT LOT IN EASTGERMANTOWN ARREST PAPERSSHOWED KAREEM DAVIS DUPPINSFOUR FOR A WEEK HID CZARREASON A -- SABRINA DUBOSE'SBODY IN A ELEVATOR SHAFT.HE TRANSFERRED DUBOSE REMAINSTO THE 5700 BLOCK OF MUSGRAVESTREET IN EAST GERMANTOWN,ACCORDING TO COURT DOCUMENTSFILED ON WEDNESDAY.DAVIS DID YOU HAVE INCHESCLAIMS HE STRANGLED DUBOSEFOLLOWING AN ARGUMENT OVERCASH AND DRUGS ON MAY 22.MR. DID YOU HAVE INCHES WASTAKEN INTO CUSTODY YESTERDAY.AND ADMITTED TO HIS ROLE INTHE KILLING.AND HIDING SABRINA'S BODY THENMOVING THAT BOD ILL, TAKE THATBODY TO THE GERMANTOWN SECTIONOF PHILADELPHIA.THE 25 YEAR OLD HAVERFORDWOMAN WAS REPORTED MISSING INLATE MAY.SURVEILLANCE VIDEO LAST SHOWEDHER IN THE AREA OF 69TH STREETIN UPPER DARBY, DAVIS DID YOUHAVE INCHES CLAIMANTS THE TWOMET ON THE L.HE SAID THEY WENT BACK TO ANAPARTMENT FACILITY WHERE HEWORKED, COURT PAPERS SHOW ATLEAST SIX WITNESSES TOLDPOLICE DAVID DID YOU HAVEINCHES -- DUPPINS, THEY METCASUALLY MAY TWO IT, SOMEHOWTHEY MET ON FUNTRANSPORTATION.AND THEY HAD AN INTERACTIONFROM THERE.A SOCIAL INTERACTION, THATTURNED DEADLY.DAVIS DUPPINS BEING HELD ONCHARGES OF FIRST DEGREE MURDERAND ABUSE AFTER CORPSE, HE'LLRETURN TO COURT FORPRELIMINARY HEARING.