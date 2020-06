7 First Alert Forecast 0624 5pm

BEACH HAZARDSTATEMENT IS INEFFECT FOR ERIE ANDCHAUTAUQUACOUNTIES ARE INEFFECT UNTIL 8PM.STRONG CURRENTSWILL MAKEDANGEROUSSWIMMINGCONDITIONS.WNY IS WIND WHIPPEDAS COOLER AIR HOLDSTEMPERATURESCLOSE TO THE 70DEGREE MARK FORMIDWEEK.

ALONGWITH THE WINDS WILLBE SOME SCATTEREDSHOWERS MAINLYALONG THE THRUWAYFROM BUFFALO TOBATAVIA THROUGH THEEVENING.

THE AIRSTAYS COOL ONTHURSDAY WITHSHOWERSDEVELOPING IN THEAFTERNOON.

BYFRIDAY WE START TOINCH BACK TOWARDSTHE 80 DEGREE MARKUNDER SUNNY SKIES.WEDNESDAYMORNING: 60AFTERNOON: 71MORNING SCATTEREDSHOWERS.

FEWAFTERNOON AREASOF RAIN.

COOLER ANDBREEZY.THURSDAYMORNING: 63AFTERNOON: 73MOSTLY SUNNY ANDCOOLER.

RAINSHOWERS SOUTH ANDEAST OF BUFFALOFRIDAYMORNING: 60AFTERNOON: 80WARM WITH SUN &CLOUDSBREAK TWO