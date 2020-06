Convalescent plasma needed to help save COVID-19 patients

TAKING PLASMA FROM A RECOVEREDPERSON AND TRANSFERRING THATTO SOMEONE FIGHTING THEDISEASE RIGHT NOW COULD BE THEDIFFERENCE BETWEEN LIFE ANDDEATH, NOT ONLY HERE, BUTACROSS THE COUNTRY.

PKG:ATHOXWORTH BLOOD CENTER INCINCINNATI (DR. DAVID OH-CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER ATHOXWORTH BLOOD CENTER)"we havebeen actively collectingconvalescent plasma, or plasmafrom people who have been sickwith covid19 and haverecovered since mid April ofthis year." TO TREAT FOLKS WHOARE DEALING WITH COVID-19RIGHT NOW.

IT'S NOT A NEWPROCESS.

DR. DAVID OH, THECHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER ATHOXWORTH SAYS HAS ACTUALLYBEEN DONE SINCE THE SPANISHFLU BACK IN 1918.

(DR. DAVIDOH- CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER ATHOXWORTH BLOOD CENTER)"we knowthat when people are affectedwith a virus or bacteria, willdevelop defenses to that tofight off the infection.""people develop that antibodyresponse overtime after beingexposed to a virus." "we'reable to give some of thoseantibodies that have alreadybeen formed to help neutralizethe virus." DR. OH SAYSRECENTLY THEY'VE SENT 50 UNITSOF CONVALESCENT PLASMA TO THEDEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE AND 25UNITS TO TEXAS.

EVEN IN MY OWNFAMILY, MY DAD WAS GIVENPLASMA WHILE IN THE HOSPITALFROM A PERSON WHO RECOVEREDFROM THE DISEASE.

HE IS DOINGMUCH BETTER.

(DR. DAVID OH-CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER ATHOXWORTH BLOOD CENTER)"we'restill waiting foreffectiveness data but as welook at all the differenttreatment modalities that havebeen opposed for covid19, wehave a lot of optimism thatconvalescent plasma is makinga difference." LLTAG: HOXWORTHHAS COLLECTED NEARLY 700 UNITSOF CONVALESCENT PLASMA BUTTHEY CAN'T USE ALL OF THEMBECAUSE THE PLASMA MUST HAVEENOUGH ANTIBODIES.

THEY AREASKING FOR RECOVERED PATIENTSTO DONATE PLASMA AND TO FOROTHER FOLKS TO DONATE BLOOD INGENERAL.

