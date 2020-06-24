County Clerk talks about elections

Starting what will likely be a week long wait for election results after yesterday's unprecedented election.

County clerk's offices will be spending the next few days calculating all in- person votes..

And absentee ballots.

L3: election 2020 white county clerk talks about election day lexington we talked with fayette county clerk don blevins about how he thought the primary went.

He says it was the highest turnout in 20 years..

Just under 40-percent so far.

Almost 3,900 voted in-person.

Blevins says of the 92,000 requested absentee ballots..

His office has received around 85,000 back..

With more on the way.

The one to two hour wait was due to hundreds of voters having some sort of problem..

Like they'd already voted absentee or didn't realize as independents they couldn't vote in this partisan election.

Plus the venue wasn't his first option... the voting room had limited space.

L3: election 2020 white don blevins fayette county clerk "given all those circumstances do i like a one to two hour line, no of course not but under the circumstances i'm going to call that a win.

Lexington, we crushed this."

L3: election 2020 white county clerk talks about election day lexington blevins says there were just six weeks to plan the primary...and the convention center was under construction...but next time...he'd put voting there instead of kroger field for more space...protected from the elements.

He also says he'd expand the number of drop off locations for absentee ballots because it was lot for the post office to handle.

### now to the