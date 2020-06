Ft. Worth Cancer Survivor Sews Masks For Cancer Patients Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:46s - Published 3 days ago Ft. Worth Cancer Survivor Sews Masks For Cancer Patients Kathy Carruth is a Fort Worth breast cancer survivor using her sewing skills to protect other cancer patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this