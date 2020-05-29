Illinois business prepares for grand opening during phase four of reopening the state

You can expect.

It's all part of our continuing coverage of how the coronavirus is impacting the wabash valley.

We begin tonight with a quick reminder on what is set to change in illinois on friday.

No more than 50 people can gather at one time.

Indoor dining ... in-door theaters ... performing arts centers ... museums can reopen.

Youth and recreational sports venues can operate with competitive gameplay and tournaments.

These guidelines all involve limited capacity..

And social distancing.

News 10's jada huddlestun shows us how one local business is reopening... under phase four..

Restaurants will be able to open dine-in seating in illinois starting this friday.

Of course..

This does come with some guidelines.

I spoke with staff at rocky's italian bistro in paris.

They share what you can expect when they open their doors.

Rocky's italian bistro will be opening its doors for the first time on july 1st.

After months of preperations..

Staff say they're excited for this new opportunity within the community.

"we're really excited to see our familiar faces, as well as new friends and family."

Originally..

They planned to open up in march.

The coronavirus put that grand opening on hold.

Ultimatley..

They put this extra time to good use.

"as we started to see things going, we obviously took our time with construction,so i think overall it's going to be a good thing.

We were able to really take our time with the design, the menu and offer what we really wanted to offer to the community."

Part of the remodeling includes adding an outdoor patio.

The guidelines under phase four require tables to be spaced six feet apart..

With a smaller venue..

Staff say it's likely this will limit the number of guests they can serve.

"we really hope that we're going to be able to accommodate everyone.

We want to enjoy this time with everyone, but we do want to make sure that our customers understand that there's probably going to be a wait, and just to be patient."

If you want to come and check things out..

Rocky's will be open to the public wednesday, july 1st.

Reporting in paris, illinois.

Jada huddlestun.

News 10.