Trump Says He Supports A Second Round Of Stimulus Checks

Donald Trump on Monday said he supported a second round of direct payments to Americans.

The CARES Act authorized an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits.

As that winds down at the end of July, Congress is working on another package.

The timing or size of any additional stimulus payments is not clear, reports Business Insider.

It's up to Congress to approve any new measures though.

Americans would receive a second round of economic stimulus payments if it passed.